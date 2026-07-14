West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the state's entry into the National Education Policy and PM-SHRI scheme, securing central funds. He detailed education reforms including infrastructure upgrades and transparent teacher recruitment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the state has joined the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM-SHRI scheme, paving the way for the release of central funds for the current financial year. Following a meeting with Union and state officials in Kolkata, Adhikari outlined a series of education reforms, including improved school infrastructure, gas-based cooking for mid-day meals, phased installation of solar panels, sanitary napkin vending machines in girls' schools, transparent teacher recruitment, and an increase in the primary-level PM POSHAN cooking cost from ₹6.78 to ₹10 per student per day with effect from August 1.

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"We held a highly productive meeting here today. While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was supposed to attend, Sukanta Majumdar was present, along with eight high-ranking officials who arrived from Delhi. We have officially joined the National Education Policy and the PM-SHRI scheme," Adhikari said.

Earlier on July 1, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held detailed discussions in New Delhi with the Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of West Bengal, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and the Minister for School Education, Government of West Bengal, Dipak Barman. Pradhan assured both the Ministers that the Union Government would extend all necessary support for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the State. He said that the Ministry was committed to the revival of the education sector in the State, aligning with the vision of NEP.

Further, criticising the previous administration for losing out on central funding, Suvendu Adhikari added, "The previous government did not avail of the funds because they failed to comply with the Government of India's policies. Even if the Centre had wanted to release the funds, it could not have done so. All issues have now been discussed, and we will receive the entire allocation for this financial year."

Education Reforms and Infrastructure Upgrades

Detailing the roadmap to modernize state-run educational institutions to compete with private systems, Adhikari highlighted key infrastructural mandates targeting primary hygiene and student comfort. "Component grants will now be released to schools, covering a target of 81,000 institutions. Gas-based cooking will be adopted for mid-day meals everywhere, and solar panels will be installed across all locations in a phased manner. Clean, hygienic toilets and arsenic-free drinking water will be provided, with the initiative starting immediately in Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that fans would be installed in all schools currently lacking them to alleviate the discomfort students face due to the heat. "I have also directed that sanitary napkin vending machines be installed in girls' schools and have recommended the use of water purifiers to foster a healthy environment. Furthermore, our government has decided to conduct strict inspections of all private educational institutions and private universities to which No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued," Adhikari added.

Commitment to Transparent Governance

Stressing the government's commitment to clean governance in education, Adhikari promised absolute transparency in the hiring of educators. "Discussions covered how to maintain transparency in teacher recruitment by keeping politics out of the process, ensuring appointments are based strictly on merit. The reservation roster for ST, SC, and OBC categories will operate based on transparency. To guarantee this, we have appointed an official of Chief Secretary rank as the administrator," the Chief Minister announced.

He also said the state would withdraw the pending OBC reservation case from the Supreme Court to expedite teacher appointments. "The previous government created this mess by focusing specifically on the OBC category. We have rectified that error by introducing a bill in the Assembly. Merely introducing a law will not suffice; the previous government had approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court reopened on July 8, and within a few days, the state government will officially withdraw the OBC case from the apex court. Consequently, the remaining 6,000 appointments will be made, in addition to the 6,000 already verbally promised," he explained.

Democratizing School Management

Adhikari also announced plans to democratize school management by handing over key administrative responsibilities to parents. "I have asked the Education Minister to amend the new education law. A bill should be introduced in the Legislative Assembly as soon as possible so that the responsibility of the School Management Committee Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson can be entrusted to a parent. This rule exists in every BJP-ruled state; this state had not implemented it," he said.