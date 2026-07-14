Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a special train carrying 700 devotees from Dehradun to Somnath for the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. He called the six-day journey a medium to connect with the nation's pride and Sanatan traditions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a special train from Harrawala Railway Station in Dehradun to Veraval (Somnath) on the occasion of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

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Extending his best wishes to the devotees on Monday, the Chief Minister said the journey is not merely a religious pilgrimage but a powerful medium to connect with the nation's pride, cultural consciousness, and Sanatan traditions.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that nearly 700 devotees from different sections of society are participating in the six-day pilgrimage. The group includes women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, members of the saint community, and representatives from different social groups.

A Journey of National Pride and Faith

Appreciating the Culture Department for organising the initiative, he prayed to Lord Somnath and Baba Kedarnath for the safe, pleasant, and successful journey of all the pilgrims. Dhami said the pilgrimage offers an opportunity to reconnect with India's thousands-of-years-old Sanatan tradition, glorious heritage, and national pride.

Referring to the Somnath Temple--one of the twelve Jyotirlingas--he described it as a symbol of India's unwavering faith, resilience, and revival. Despite repeated invasions and destruction, he said, Somnath has demonstrated to the world that India emerges stronger and more determined after every challenge. He added that the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' provides a unique opportunity to experience national consciousness and cultural pride.

Cultural Renaissance Under PM Modi

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing an unprecedented cultural renaissance. He noted that the large-scale restoration and development of temples--from Ayodhya and Somnath to Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal, and Badrinath Dham--have infused new energy into India's cultural heritage.

He said temples are not merely places of worship but the lifeline of India's civilisation, culture, and spiritual traditions. He added that religious and cultural heritage sites that remained neglected for decades are now regaining the respect and recognition they deserve, reflecting the vision of a changing India.

Uttarakhand: A Spiritual Capital in the Making

Dhami said that inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working to establish Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world. He said beautification and development works are underway in the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple circuits, along with the restoration of Yamuna Teerth at Haripur Kalsi.

He also highlighted the progress of major projects such as the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor and the Sharda Corridor.

Additionally, he said, the state has established a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University to promote research and in-depth study of Indian culture, philosophy, and history.

Commitment to Preserving 'Devbhoomi's' Identity

The Chief Minister said the state government remains fully committed to preserving the cultural values and original identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this direction, he said, the government has implemented anti-conversion and anti-riot laws.

He further stated that more than 13,000 acres of government land have been freed from illegal encroachment, describing the drive as not just a land reclamation exercise but an effort to protect the cultural identity and sanctity of Devbhoomi. He also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented in the state to ensure equal laws and equal justice for all citizens.

Referring to reforms in the education sector, he said that more than 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed and the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been established in place of the Madrasa Board to make education a stronger instrument of nation-building.

Pilgrims as Ambassadors of Uttarakhand

Dhami said the government's vision is to build an Uttarakhand where modern development and Sanatan culture progress together. He expressed confidence that with the blessings and support of the people, this vision would certainly be achieved.

Appealing to all pilgrims, the Chief Minister urged them to represent the culture, values, and spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' wherever they travel.

He said the devotees are not only visiting Somnath for darshan but are also ambassadors of Uttarakhand's spiritual consciousness, rich traditions, and cultural heritage. He called upon them to strengthen the state's positive identity through their conduct, behaviour, and values throughout the pilgrimage. (ANI)