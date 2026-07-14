Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has issued a stern warning, stating that IGs and SPs will be held directly accountable for crimes. He announced a zero-tolerance policy, directing police to dismantle criminal networks and their financial support systems.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma issued a stern warning to senior police officials, stating that Inspector Generals (IGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be held directly accountable for crimes occurring in their respective jurisdictions.

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Reviewing the state's law and order situation at a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, Sharma on Monday said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and asserted that merely arresting offenders was not enough. He directed the police to dismantle entire criminal networks involved in organised crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime.

CM seeks action on specific cases

The Chief Minister sought explanations from police officials over recent criminal incidents in Alwar, Sri Ganganagar and Bharatpur. He also ordered action in the Gogunda grazing land encroachment case, directing that a notice be issued to a senior officer.

Directives to dismantle criminal ecosystems

Sharma instructed police to intensify efforts against illegal arms, stressing that investigations should trace the complete supply chain and identify the masterminds behind such networks. He also called for action against the financial ecosystem supporting criminals, including hawala operations, land mafia activities and the illegal assets of drug traffickers.

Focus on cybercrime and crimes against women

Emphasising the growing threat of cybercrime, the Chief Minister directed officials to strengthen cyber patrolling, deploy dedicated personnel in cyber cells and ensure swift action against digital arrest scams and online fraud. He also called for prompt and stringent action in cases involving heinous crimes against women and children, saying offenders must face exemplary punishment and victims should receive timely justice.

Strengthening Accountability and Public Outreach

Sharma directed all Range IGs and district SPs to personally review pending cases related to the NDPS Act, gangsters, history-sheeters, illegal arms and organised crime. He warned that officers in districts failing to deliver the desired results would be held responsible.

The Chief Minister also instructed police to hold regular Community Liaison Group (CLG) meetings across districts to strengthen coordination between the police and the public and ensure timely action on issues raised during these interactions.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior officials of the Chief Minister's Office, Home Department and Police Department. Range IGs and district SPs joined the meeting through video conferencing. (ANI)