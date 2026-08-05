Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered strict action after a viral pharmacy video allegedly showed a customer being denied medicine. She announced licence cancellation and reaffirmed the government's focus on accountability and citizen rights.

A video uploaded on social media platform of a pharmacy in Delhi city has caught the attention of CM Rekha Gupta. The popular clip apparently captures a consumer who is denied access to medication when the pharmacy staff says, "You can complain anywhere." This video became very popular very soon, giving rise to discussions on the quality of public service and right of consumers.

CM Rejects Refusal of Essential Service as Unacceptable

Speaking on the matter, Rekha Gupta said refusal of medicine to anyone just because the floor cleaning is being done is absolutely unacceptable. She made it clear that any essential service should never be compromised without any reason, particularly when it concerns health services.

Cancellation of Licence Publicly Declared

Chief Minister has declared that the strictest action would be taken against the concerned medicine vendor. She has further declared that the licence of the vendor would be canceled, as one must not show irresponsible behavior while rendering any kind of services to the general public. She has further clarified that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the services without much effort, and hence all such people must be answerable for their behavior.

Fresh Debate on the Rights to Services Bill

While dealing with this problem, Rekha Gupta further pointed out that the proposed Right to Services Bill of the government of Delhi needs some attention. She further elaborated that this bill would ensure accountability in government and public sector through the delivery of services to the citizens within the stipulated period.

Commitment from Government on Citizens’ Rights

It was mentioned that the government takes public complaints seriously and will be improving systems that will guarantee citizens’ rights. It was also pointed out that in terms of health services, there is a lot of sensitivity needed due to the possible serious repercussions of delays or refusal of medications.

This case has yet again demonstrated the need for professionalism in such sectors and the seriousness of the government in terms of negligence in public sector services.