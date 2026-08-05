Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacted with citizens during a Jan Sunwai at Jan Seva Sadan, directing officials to resolve complaints quickly while reinforcing the government's focus on transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric governance.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta met with a large number of citizens through the public hearing session organized at the Jan Seva Sadan of the Chief Minister. Citizens from all sections of the capital met the Chief Minister and discussed their individual and collective concerns related to social and administrative matters. The Chief Minister listened to their grievances attentively and ordered the concerned department officials to take appropriate steps for resolving their issues.

The above mentioned public hearing is yet another effort of the government of Delhi in the direction of better citizen participation and governance.

Public Trust Is the Biggest Responsibility of Any Government

Speaking to the people present, Rekha Gupta expressed that public trust is the biggest strength and responsibility of any government. She pointed out that everyone who has attended the Jan Sunwai meeting had some expectations. As per the statement of the Chief Minister, it is the responsibility of the government to fulfill those expectations and provide efficient public services to resolve the grievances of people.

Faster Resolution Through Jan Seva Sadan

The Chief Minister emphasized that direct interaction between elected representatives and citizens strengthens democratic governance. She explained that the purpose of the Jan Sunwai is not only to hear complaints but also to speed up their resolution.

Officials were instructed to closely monitor every case, avoid administrative delays, and ensure that grievances are addressed within the prescribed timeline. The government aims to make the grievance redressal process more transparent and result-oriented.

Citizen-Centric Governance Remains a Priority

Rekha Gupta reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to building a more accountable and citizen-friendly administration. She said people should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices to get their issues resolved.

The administration is working to improve efficiency, accountability, and sensitivity so that citizens receive government services with dignity and without unnecessary inconvenience.

Focus on Last-Mile Service Delivery

Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive governance, the Chief Minister said her administration is guided by the principle of Antyodaya, ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes, justice, and essential services reach the last person in society.

She concluded by stressing that public service is not merely an administrative responsibility but a core value of the government. By strengthening public outreach programmes like Jan Sunwai, the Delhi government aims to build greater public confidence through transparent, timely, and people-centric governance.