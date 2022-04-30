Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral

    A viral video shows sub-inspector Shashi Bhushan Sinha at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station obtaining a massage from a woman without his shirt on.

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bihar, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    A cop was caught on camera taking a massage service from a woman inside a police station. This episode occurred in an outpost in Bihar's Saharsa district, which embarrassed the state's law and order. The woman visited the Darhar police station to ask the cop to release her son from jail.

    In the video, the sub-inspector (SI) Shashibhushan Sinha, at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station, can be seen sitting without a shirt and talking on the phone while obtaining a massage service. As one woman massages him, another can be seen sitting in front of them. The police official Shashibhushan Sinha heard speaking about the woman's case over the phone with a lawyer and told him that the woman was poor, and he had somehow arranged ₹10,000 as bail.

    After the video went viral, Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh suspended the official immediately; an enquiry report was submitted by SDPO Santosh Kumar. She said that the officer would face departmental proceedings.

    It is assumed that the video was recorded and posted by one of the constables at the outpost. However, Asianet Newsable has not verified the authenticity of the video.

    After being shared online, the video has collected over 406K views and 8674 likes. Netizens divided over the video and wrote hundreds of comments. A user wrote, "Apna 10000 rupye laga rahe hai aur itna jabardast pairwi kar rahe hai. Mahila dwara sirf saheb ko body Masaj kiya gaya. Thanedar saheb bahut bare samaj sevi hai. Ye ghuskhor to ho hi nahi sakte hai, ye to apne paisa laga dete hai. Sirf mahila se body Masaj karwate hai." Another person commented, "What else you expect from bihar... That's why people of other state don't like people of Bihar. Aur inke police wale to khud ko usa k president se kam nhi smjhte." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
