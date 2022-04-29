Beat the heat: A baraat’s ‘jugaad’ to save from scorching sun will leave you impressed; watch

Amidst intense heatwave conditions in various parts of the country, a wedding procession thought a unique idea to beat the heat. Yes, several states in India are expected to witness the hottest temperatures this summer. Since March, people have been unable to resist extreme heatwave conditions and soaring high temperatures. Many residents are forced to be indoors in order to keep themselves safe from the heatwave.

As the temperature continues to rise, a wedding procession came up with a unique idea to keep them safe from the soaring heat. The unusual resolution put forth by the 'Baaraat' has impressed netizens. In the video, a wedding procession is carried out on the roads under the shade of a pandal.

Few people at the corners can be seen shifting a huge pandal on pillars. The impressive idea has not drained their celebration spirits as relatives and friends danced to the beats of the drum while the groom was seated atop a horse. Twitter user and retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra posted this video and captioned it, “Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore.” Reportedly, the video is from Surat.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 336K views and 15K likes. Social media users were delighted at the baarat’s efforts. A user wrote, "Mobile Tent a pure desi Jugaad." Another commented, "The heat wave across the country is leading to such kind of unique innovations.."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the extent of the heatwave would continue over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days. Several experts warned the intense heat so early in the year is hazardous.

