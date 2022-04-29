Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch

    A video of a man carrying milk cans on an unusual automobile resembling a Formula 1 car has emerged on social media.

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 9:58 PM IST

    Indians are very much capable of capturing attention with their creative jugaad ideas. There is a solution, rather a Jugaad, for every problem, and we, Indians are best at it! One video of a man driving a go-kart or Formula 1 resembling a vehicle to deliver milk has gone viral. Netizens amused by watching the unusual car is filled with milk cans. 

    In the video, one can see a strange three-wheeler operated by a man in a black jacket and helmet. Going by the video, the man was on his way to deliver milk. You can call this vehicle a basic model of a go-kart. For the desi man's unique innovation, one should certainly appreciate the person.

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 632K views and 9902 likes. Social media users were delighted to see such an innovative milk delivery vehicle. A user wrote, "This gentleman is wearing helmet which is visible. In our country, there are many convertible "Jugad" Most of them don any safety gear. As long as the modified vehicle is approved by RTO then there shouldn't be any issue. Does any auto driver use helmet?" Another person commented, "Clever guy, better to make your own transport and reduce transportation costs to fuel only than have to hire a truck every morning to transport your daily product."

    Some people tagged Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra as he regularly retweets such creative inventions on his Twitter handle.  Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 9:58 PM IST
