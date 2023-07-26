Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

Recently, PM Modi broke his silence on the situation in Manipur, expressing his deep anguish and outrage over the incident. He asserted that the appalling act had brought shame upon the entire nation of 140 crore Indians.

The United States has expressed deep concern and outrage over the disturbing video depicting a heinous attack on two women in Manipur. A senior official from the Biden administration stated that they were "shocked and horrified" upon witnessing the footage of the incident that occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district.

The video, which surfaced on July 19, shows the two women being subjected to public humiliation, paraded naked, and molested by a group of men. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation across the country.

In response to the appalling act of gender-based violence, the US administration conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the survivors. They also extend their unwavering support to the Indian Government's efforts in pursuing justice for the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his strong condemnation of such violence against women, emphasizing that it is a shameful and unacceptable behavior in any civilized society.

The incident has garnered international attention, and the United States stands in solidarity with India in condemning such acts and advocating for justice and accountability. The global community recognizes the importance of addressing gender-based violence and working collectively to create safer environments for all individuals, irrespective of gender.

"We strongly advocate for a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the ongoing violence in Manipur while urging the authorities to address the humanitarian needs and safeguard the lives and property of all communities," stated the senior Biden administration official.

Recently, PM Modi broke his silence on the situation in Manipur, expressing his deep anguish and outrage over the incident. He asserted that the appalling act had brought shame upon the entire nation of 140 crore Indians. Furthermore, he vowed that the perpetrators would not escape justice. However, the opposition Congress party criticized the Prime Minister's remarks, deeming them as "too little, too late."

Since May 3, when the "Tribal Solidarity March" was held in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, ethnic violence has engulfed the state, leading to a tragic loss of more than 160 lives, with numerous others injured.

The international community is closely monitoring the developments in Manipur and advocates for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and safety of all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis and ensuring the protection of vulnerable groups remains a pressing priority in the pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

