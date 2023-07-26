Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'We were backstabbed by Pakistan,' says Rajnath Singh; see top quotes

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed the troops and honored the courageous martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War. He also engaged in discussions with the Commanders.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    On the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a poignant meeting with the family members of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. During the meeting, he presented them with a memento and a shawl as a token of deep respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by their loved ones.

    As part of the commemorative event, Rajnath Singh also addressed the valiant troops, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and valor in safeguarding the nation. He paid heartfelt homage to the courageous martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the country during the Kargil War.

    The Defence Minister's visit to Drass-Kargil held significant importance on this day of remembrance, as he not only honored the fallen heroes but also engaged in discussions with the Commanders, reflecting on the indomitable spirit and bravery displayed by the soldiers who fought in one of the nation's most challenging conflicts.

    Here are the top quotes from Rajnath Singh's address:

    * I salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it.

    * We will cross the LoC if needed in the future. We didn’t cross LoC then but we can cross when needed.

    * The Kargil war was an imposed war on India. At that time the country tried to resolve the issues through talks with Pakistan. Atal ji himself had tried to solve other issues including Kashmir by visiting Pakistan. But we were stabbed in the back by Pakistan

    * That victory of Kargil was the victory of the people of the whole of India. The tricolor that Indian forces hoisted on the heights of Kargil in 1999 was not just a flag, but the pride of crores of people of this country.

    * The bravery displayed by the soldiers of the country on the top of Kargil in 1999, to protect the frontal face of Mother India, will always be written in golden letters in history. Today we are able to breathe in the open air because at some point even in minus temperature, our soldiers did not lower their guns despite lack of oxygen.

    * This huge banyan tree named Bharat is watered with the blood and sweat of those brave soldiers. In its thousands of years of history, this country has faced many stumbling blocks, but it has risen again and again on the strength of its brave soldiers.

    * I want to tell the country men that we have learnt so much from Kargil war. The war between Ukraine and Russia is on for over a year. We need to learn from these wars. The war between those two countries is still on and the reason being participation of the civilian population.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
