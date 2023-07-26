Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 'A grateful nation' salutes the valour of its forces

    Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to pay tribute to all the mighty warriors who defended every inch of their motherland with sky-high spirits and steely determination like a mountain. India honours the valour of its armed forces that thwarted the nefarious designs of Pakistan

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 7:57 AM IST

    India is today celebrating the victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war and honouring the valour of its armed forces that thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy and chased them away from the motherland. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in saluting the bravery of those who laid down their lives to safeguard the Motherland.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Facts: How India crushed Pakistan's Misadventure

    Taking to Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Today, on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valour of our armed forces. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay tribute and bow to the memory of the fighters who paved the way for victory by sacrificing their lives to protect the country. Their heroic stories will always inspire generations to come. Jai Hind!"

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful brave hearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On this special day, I bow down and salute him from the bottom of my heart. Long live India!"

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is the day of victory for the honour of crores of countrymen. It is a day to pay tribute to all the mighty warriors who defended every inch of their motherland with sky-high spirits and steely determination like a mountain. With their sacrifice and sacrifice, the brave soldiers of Bharat Mata not only kept the pride, pride and glory of this Vasundhara supreme but also kept their won traditions alive. On behalf of the grateful nation, I salute your dedication to keeping the integrity of the country intact by hoisting the tricolour proudly again on the inaccessible hills of Kargil." 

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the warriors who laid down their lives to protect the country. See his video message below

    BJP National President JP Nadda said, "It is the day of victory of bravery and honor of our brave soldiers. I salute the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect Mother India. Thousands of feet below, our brave soldiers unfurled the tricolor on the top after defeating the enemies sitting above. In many adverse circumstances, our jawans have proved that Indian Army has no answer in the world in adverse circumstances."

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: 27 key moments from the 1999 India-Pakistan war

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: The story of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar's valour

