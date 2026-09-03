MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says the government is concerned about the Bhopal sealing drive against commercial units in residential areas and is working to find a middle path to avoid hardship for residents, following a Supreme Court order.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said the state government is concerned over the ongoing opposition to the sealing drive in Bhopal and is working to find a solution that does not cause hardship to residents. The Municipal Corporation authorities had launched a major drive from August 31, targeting the commercial establishments operating illegally within residential areas in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Vijayvargiya said, “In Bhopal, the Supreme Court has issued orders (sealing of commercial establishments in residential areas), which is why there is some opposition here (referring to traders against the drive). The government is very concerned about it. Our entire department is in Delhi today, and discussions will be held again with senior lawyers. We will find a middle path so that the residents of Bhopal do not suffer,” Vijayvargiya said.

Bhopal Master Plan to be issued soon

When asked about the traders and residents demanding the long-pending Bhopal Master Plan, the Minister said the government is making efforts to issue it soon. “It will come soon. We believe that we will try to issue the Bhopal Master Plan very soon,” he added.

Traders protest sealing drive

Earlier on Wednesday, traders in Bhopal’s Kolar area staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation’s shop sealing drive, observing a complete shutdown of shops and commercial establishments in the area.

Kolar Vyapari Mahasangh president Sunil Singh said that sealing a shop does not merely shut down a business but also affects the livelihood of an entire family.

Last month, the traders' group had met Minister Vijayvargiya, urging the state government to protect businesses from sealing action following the Supreme Court’s recent order on commercial establishments operating in residential areas. The traders had sought immediate policy intervention, including implementation of a mixed land-use policy or the long-pending Bhopal Master Plan.

Responding to the traders' concerns back then, Vijayvargiya had assured that the government would examine all legal options while ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions and identify a legal solution through which traders do not suffer losses and can continue their business. (ANI)