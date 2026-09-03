AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir accused PM Modi and the Centre of a 'pick-and-choose policy' in the Ram Mandir trust appointments, saying Modi chose his favourites and is now distancing the government from controversies like alleged theft.

Congress Slams Centre's 'Pick-and-Choose' Policy

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government of running a "pick-and-choose policy," following the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Speaking to the reporters, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally constituted the Ram Mandir trust and favoured specific individuals for trustee appointments. "Now that, as you can see, is their pick-and-choose policy. 'Heads I win, tails you lose' (Chatt bhi meri, patt bhi meri). Narendra Modi ji himself constituted the entire trust for the Ram Mandir, and those who were his favourites were appointed as Ram Mandir trustees," he said.

'You Created the Trust': Mir Accuses Centre of Hypocrisy

Mir further criticised the Centre for attempting to distance itself from the matter now that the controversy has surfaced. "When the theft of offerings (chadava) was proven there, the Centre distanced itself, saying, 'This is a state matter.' But you were the ones who created the trust, you laid the foundation stone, you went for the inauguration, and you didn't even allow the President of India there!" he said.

He added, "Yet when the matter of theft came up, you say, 'We have nothing to do with it; it's a UP matter'. The country understands all this. The same Ram Ji on whose name they grew from 2 seats to 300 seats, today, it may well be Ram Ji himself who puts them back in their place."

Ram Mandir Trust Appoints New CEO, Trustees

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court. (ANI)