The Bombay High Court has handed over the probe into celebrity manager Disha Salian's death to the CBI. CM Devendra Fadnavis said police had completed their probe, but the court felt further investigation was needed for a 'technical' reason.

CM Fadnavis Reacts to CBI Probe Order

Following the High Court’s decision to hand over celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that while the police had finished their probe, the court felt further investigation was required. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "The Mumbai Police had completed its investigation and submitted its report. However, the High Court felt that some more investigation needs to be done and that something "technical" might be missing. Therefore, they have now given the case to the CBI. What more can I say?"

The case pertains to the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 2020.

State Govt to Comply with Court Order

Echoing the stance that the judicial process is independent of political influence, Sachin Ahir, Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, emphasised that the state government would fully comply with the court’s directives. "The High Court has passed an order, and there has been no interference. The police have completed their investigation and submitted their report. It now remains to be seen on what grounds the court has directed that the matter be handed over to the CBI," Ahir said.

He further dismissed allegations of political vendetta behind the move. "The CM has made it clear that the government will fully comply with the court’s order, and further action will follow accordingly. The decision has been made by the High Court, so it cannot be called political. There has been no interference of any sort, either earlier or now," Ahir added.

Court Orders Thorough Probe

The remarks come after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing her father and petitioner Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice would be served in the case. He said, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and direct the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court." (ANI)