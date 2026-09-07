In Bhilwara’s Mokhampura village, two young sisters died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at their grandmother’s home during Raksha Bandhan.

A tragic incident in Bhilwara district’s Mokhampura village has left a family in mourning after two young sisters died from snakebites.

The case, reported from Raipur police station limits, involved Krishna (5) and Bhavna (2), daughters of farmer Jagdish Gurjar. The children had come with their mother, Gyani Devi, to their maternal grandmother’s house for Raksha Bandhan.

Snakebite While Sleeping

According to police, the family had dinner on Saturday night and went to sleep in the same room. At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Gyani Devi woke up to the cries of her daughters. She discovered snakebite marks on their bodies and saw the snake slithering away.

Relatives rushed both children to CHC Raipur. Doctors declared Bhavna dead on arrival. Krishna was referred to Bhilwara for treatment but died on the way.

After post-mortem examinations, police handed over the bodies to the family. Officials confirmed the deaths were due to snakebite. The father, Jagdish Gurjar, is a farmer by occupation.