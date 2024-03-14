Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Uzbekistan based woman found dead at hotel in Seshadripuram, police suspect suffocated murder

    A woman from Uzbekistan, Zarina, found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Bengaluru hotel room prompts a murder investigation. Police suspect foul play and focus on individuals associated with her stay, including a broker named Rahul Kumar. CCTV footage and guest ledger examined as authorities seek answers.

    Bengaluru: Uzbekistan based woman found dead at hotel in Seshadripuram, police suspect suffocated murder vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    A woman based in Uzbekistan was found dead inside a hotel room in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred on the second floor of the hotel, has prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities, leaving several questions unanswered.

    The lifeless body of Zarina, who had arrived in Bengaluru just four days prior on a tourist visa, was discovered under suspicious circumstances. The incident unfolded at Jagadish Hotel, where Zarina had been staying in room number 216.

    According to reports, concerns were raised by hotel staff when Zarina failed to respond to attempts to contact her since 4:30 pm the day before. It wasn't until midnight that the hotel staff, unable to reach Zarina and sensing something amiss, used a master key to access her room. What they discovered inside was a scene of horror – Zarina lying lifeless on the floor with minor injuries and her face covered in blood.

    The discovery prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement, including the Seshadripuram police, who swiftly launched an investigation into the matter. Forensic experts and a canine unit were called to the scene, alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arunanshu, to gather evidence and assess the situation. Based on a complaint lodged by the hotel's General Manager, Gaurav Kumar Singh, alleging foul play, the police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is believed that Zarina may have been suffocated to death, although the exact circumstances surrounding her demise remain unclear.

    Further complicating the investigation is the involvement of a broker named Rahul Kumar, who had arranged Zarina's accommodation at the hotel. Rahul had reportedly booked the room for a group of 16 people, including Zarina, at a rate of 5,500 rupees per day.

    The sequence of events leading up to Zarina's tragic death has raised numerous questions, with investigators meticulously examining the hotel's CCTV footage and guest ledger book to piece together the events of that fateful night. Additionally, authorities are probing into the background of individuals associated with Zarina's stay, including Rahul Kumar and others who may have had access to the hotel room. As the investigation unfolds, Zarina's body has been transferred to Boring Hospital for further examination, while the search for answers continues. 

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again

    BATMAN targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains

    'BATMAN' targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary anr

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary

    Operation 'Rising Sun' targets gold smuggling syndicate; nets over 60 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore

    Operation 'Rising Sun' targets gold smuggling syndicate; nets over 60 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore

    Kerala: Drug smuggling accused found dead in excise office in Palakkad; Probe on rkn

    Kerala: Drug smuggling accused found dead in excise office in Palakkad; Probe on

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again

    BATMAN targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains

    'BATMAN' targetting ticketless travellers in Mumbai local trains

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam all set for OTT release; Check

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Habas reflects on impressive victory against Kerala Blasters FC

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement romours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake' RKK

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon