    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Kochi: In the drug case linked to gangster Om Prakash, police have ascertained that actors Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi do not have direct connections with him. Details from their statements have emerged, revealing that both arrived at a luxury hotel around 4 AM and left by 7 AM. They were questioned after police reviewed CCTV footage.

    Meanwhile, the police are investigating financial transactions between Binu Joseph and Sreenath Bhasi, looking into whether there have been previous drug dealings between them. 

    Prayaga Martin mentioned that Sreenath Bhasi and some friends joined her at the hotel, but she was unaware of who else was present. She stated they entered just one room to rest and did not see Om Prakash there. They had attended a DJ party at a hotel in Kakkanad before heading to the luxury hotel, and Prayaga returned to Kozhikode the following morning. The actress said she learned about Om Prakash only through news reports online.

    The police plan to thoroughly examine phone records of both actors and compare them with the statements of others named in the remand report. The police indicated that Prayaga currently has been give clean chit, and further investigation will be conducted into Sreenath's connections with friends who attended the party. The police confirmed that neither Prayaga nor Sreenath has a direct acquaintance with Om Prakash, with Sreenath stating he only knew of him through social media.

