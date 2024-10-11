India 'deeply concerned' by theft of Goddess Kali's crown from Bangladesh temple, urges authorities to probe

India has expressed profound concern over the shocking theft of a sacred artifact, the silver, gold-plated crown of Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh.

India has expressed profound concern over the shocking theft of a sacred artifact, the silver, gold-plated crown of Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh. Sources reveal that the stolen item, a crown offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 2021 visit, has deeply disturbed New Delhi. In response, India has urged Bangladeshi law enforcement to swiftly investigate the incident and ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.

According to news agency ANI, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in close contact with Bangladeshi authorities, pressing for decisive action. The crown, which adorned the revered deity at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Shyamnagar, Satkhira, mysteriously disappeared. This silver and gold-plated crown holds significant religious and cultural value, amplifying the gravity of the crime.

"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit. We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate the theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators," the Indian High Commission has voiced its alarm on social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter).

The crown was a symbolic gift from PM Modi, presented during his visit to the temple in March 2021. The theft occurred on Thursday, in a narrow window of time between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m., right after temple priest Dilip Mukherjee completed the day's rituals. It was only when the cleaning staff later entered the sanctum that they discovered the crown had vanished.

"Bangladeshi law enforcement authorities have been urged to investigate the incident, recover the stolen article, and bring the guilty to book," stated sources.

Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station, speaking to The Daily Star, confirmed that the police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the temple in a bid to identify the culprit behind this audacious act.

The Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is not just any religious site—it is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, sacred shrines spread across India and neighboring countries. "Jeshoreshwari" translates to "Goddess of Jeshore," and the temple holds a place of deep reverence in Hindu mythology.

PM Modi’s gesture of placing the crown on the deity during his visit had been seen as a significant act of goodwill, further underscoring the magnitude of the theft.

