Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    Elon Musk revealed a self-driving robotaxi, predicting availability by 2027. The electric vehicle, lacking a steering wheel and pedals, aims to be significantly safer and cheaper than human-driven cars, utilizing AI and cameras for autonomous navigation.

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled what he said was a robotaxi capable of self-driving, predicting it would be available by 2027 -- about a decade after he first promised an autonomous vehicle. The CEO of Tesla said that the totally electric vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel and pedals, will cost less than $30,000, be "10 to 20 times safer" than automobiles operated by people, and be wirelessly charged using inductive technology. He said to an audience at the Warner Brothers Studio lot outside of Los Angeles, "You can think of the car in an autonomous world as being like just a little lounge."

    Musk said Tesla already had 50 of the car, which had gullwing doors evocative of the Delorean made famous by the "Back to the Future" movies, but little further specifics were provided. According to him, the business plans to start producing what he dubbed the "cybercab" after starting "fully autonomous, unsupervised" driving with current models in Texas and California the next year. According to Musk, it can accommodate up to 20 passengers and may be modified to transport cargo. He gave no details about production or any timeline.

    Musk also displayed Optimus, a dancing humanoid robot that he claimed will eventually be able to perform mundane duties and provide companionship. Musk first stated in 2016 that a completely autonomous car would be available in two years. A year later, he was promoting a car that would be so intelligent by 2019 that its users might fall asleep as it drove them about.

    He said the cars rely on artificial intelligence and cameras and do not need other hardware such as what robotaxi rivals use – an approach investors and analysts have flagged as challenging both from a technical and regulatory standpoint.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging? gcw

    OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging?

    Hindenburg the firm that accused Adani Group, now claims Roblox inflated user numbers by 42%; details here snt

    Hindenburg, the firm that accused Adani Group, now claims Roblox inflated user numbers by 42%; details here

    But I cant eat cookies World's most advances robots' chemistry in adorable chat delights internet (WATCH) snt

    'But, I can't eat cookies': World's most advances robots' chemistry in adorable chat delights internet (WATCH)

    Apple releases trailer of Submerged a short film exclusively for Vision Pro users watch gcw

    Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    7 Best Courses for High Paying Jobs in 2024 anr

    Top 7 Courses for High-Paying Jobs

    Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon