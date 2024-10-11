Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League 2024-25: England suffers shock defeat against Greece

    Vangelis Pavlidis put Greece ahead early in the second-half, before Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser for Engald. However, the 25-year-old striker struck again in the stoppage time to hand England interim boss Lee Carlsley the first defeat of his reign. 

    football Nations League 2024-25: England suffers shock 2-1 defeat against Greece scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    England suffered a shock 2-1 Nations League- defeat against Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (local time). Vangelis Pavlidis put the visitors ahead early in the second-half, before Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser for the Three Lions. However, the 25-year-old striker struck again in the stoppage time to hand England interim boss Lee Carlsley the first defeat of his reign. 

    Also read:  FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile

    In the absence of injured captain Harry Kane, Carsley opted to go without a recognised striker and played Bellingham in a false number nine role, with Phil Foden, Antjony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer in support. However, the tactics backfired as the hosts failed to create enough goal-scoring chances  against a well organised Greek side. 

    Bellingham tested Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos with a stunning strike from the edge of the area inside the opening three minutes. Couple of moments later, the visitors nearly took the lead when English keeper Jordan Pickford was stranded outside his area but defender Levi Colwill made a superb goal-line clearance to keep out Tasos Bakasetas' effort. 

    Greece actually had the ball inside the net five times only to see three ruled out for offside. It was no surprise when the visitors broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half. Palvidis showed great composure to wriggle past three English defender inside the area before slotting home past Pickford into the bottom corner. 

    The Greek players interrupted their celebrations to lift a shirt bearing the name of George Baldock, their former international colleague, who died on Wednesday aged 31. 

    Against the run of play, England finally drew level three minutes from time when Bellingham smashed home from just outside the box. However, Greece deservedly scored the winner four minutes into the injury time. The English defence was at sixes and sevens, failed clear the ball and Palvidis pounced on the opportunity to slot home from inside the area. 

    England sit second in Nations League B2 group, three points behind Greece. The Three Lions will next visit Finland on Sunday, while the Sky blue-White play host to Ireland on the same day.

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Haaland breaks Norway's all-time scoring record after 90 years; calls feat 'historic'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile

    football Bolivia vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bolivia vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Saudi Arabia vs Japan: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Saudi Arabia vs Japan: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Bahrain vs Indonesia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bahrain vs Indonesia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment anr

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance? RKK

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon