Nations League 2024-25: England suffers shock defeat against Greece

Vangelis Pavlidis put Greece ahead early in the second-half, before Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser for Engald. However, the 25-year-old striker struck again in the stoppage time to hand England interim boss Lee Carlsley the first defeat of his reign.

In the absence of injured captain Harry Kane, Carsley opted to go without a recognised striker and played Bellingham in a false number nine role, with Phil Foden, Antjony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer in support. However, the tactics backfired as the hosts failed to create enough goal-scoring chances against a well organised Greek side.

Bellingham tested Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos with a stunning strike from the edge of the area inside the opening three minutes. Couple of moments later, the visitors nearly took the lead when English keeper Jordan Pickford was stranded outside his area but defender Levi Colwill made a superb goal-line clearance to keep out Tasos Bakasetas' effort.

Greece actually had the ball inside the net five times only to see three ruled out for offside. It was no surprise when the visitors broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half. Palvidis showed great composure to wriggle past three English defender inside the area before slotting home past Pickford into the bottom corner.

The Greek players interrupted their celebrations to lift a shirt bearing the name of George Baldock, their former international colleague, who died on Wednesday aged 31.

Against the run of play, England finally drew level three minutes from time when Bellingham smashed home from just outside the box. However, Greece deservedly scored the winner four minutes into the injury time. The English defence was at sixes and sevens, failed clear the ball and Palvidis pounced on the opportunity to slot home from inside the area.

England sit second in Nations League B2 group, three points behind Greece. The Three Lions will next visit Finland on Sunday, while the Sky blue-White play host to Ireland on the same day.

