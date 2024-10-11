Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

    Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar revealed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has achieved profitability, with 85% of its depots reporting operational profits. A target of Rs 9 crore has been set for the depots, and efforts are underway to boost employee performance to maintain profitability.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In the Assembly, Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar shared that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has shown profitability, with 85% of the state’s depots reporting operational profits. The target set for these depots is Rs 9 crore, and efforts are being made to enhance employee performance to ensure profitability. The minister also mentioned plans to transition buses to CNG gradually and announced tenders for acquiring smaller buses aimed at rural areas. Additionally, the Finance Department has set aside Rs 93 crore in the budget for these initiatives.

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    The minister announced that the KSRTC's petrol pump in Perumbavoor will be inaugurated soon, and plans are underway to set up an additional 10 petrol pumps soon. He highlighted that they have successfully disbursed salaries, pensions, and benefits to employees. Since December, a total of Rs 883 crore has been paid off, which includes contributions for PF closure, NPS, pension funds, and payments to cooperative societies. The minister also mentioned that incentives will be provided to employees who contribute to achieving profits.

    Kumar revealed that a startup has approached KSRTC intending to partner to provide doorstep courier services. The plan aims to collect and deliver couriers directly to homes, and discussions on the project are currently in progress. The minister shared this information in response to Vattiyoorkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth during the Assembly session.

