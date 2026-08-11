Mamata Banerjee alleged a 'large brick' thrown at her car caused chest pain. She accused police of bias against the TMC and colluding with the BJP. The BJP denied the allegations, attributing the attack to local anger over past grievances.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that a stone, described by her as a "large brick" thrown at her car during a recent convoy attack left her experiencing chest pain. Addressing media personnel at Kolkata's Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing, Banerjee explained that she was initially reluctant to attend the event due to her physical discomfort but decided to participate to support her party's digital wing. "The stone that was thrown at our car, the large brick, because of that, I had pain in my chest. Even today, I was not ready to come, but still, we thought that this programme belongs to our IT team, so why shouldn't we go? That is why we have come," Banerjee stated.

The incident occurred on Sunday while Banerjee was travelling to North 24 Parganas to meet the family of a deceased TMC party worker. She was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen when her convoy was reportedly intercepted and targeted with projectiles.

Banerjee Accuses Police of Partisan Bias

Beyond the physical attack, the former Chief Minister launched a sharp critique against law enforcement agencies, accusing them of displaying partisan bias by selectively targeting TMC members. "Whom to arrest or not arrest is the police's job. The police's job is only to arrest Trinamool Congress," she remarked.

Banerjee further alleged that police personnel collaborated with BJP workers to intimidate TMC members at party offices. "Even today, at our Trinamool Congress building, where Upasana, Priyanka and these people were present, the BJP along with the police went there and tortured them," she alleged.

BJP Dismisses Allegations

West Bengal Transport Minister Arjun Singh dismissed allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy, attributing the outburst to local anger over past grievances. Speaking to the press, Singh clarified that no party event was taking place at the location and maintained that BJP personnel were not involved. He stated that those who threw stones were reacting to the prior destruction and looting of their homes. "Our party is against it. They did so because their homes were being looted and demolished. There was no BJP program there; no one from the BJP was present," Singh stated. (ANI)