IPL cricketer Abhishek Porel has been arrested in West Bengal after a woman filed a complaint alleging fraud under false marriage promises. The Delhi Capitals player has refuted the claims but was remanded to three days of police custody.

Police Statement on Arrest

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket player Abhishek Porel was arrested on Friday in West Bengal following a criminal case registered on the complaint of a woman alleging fraud under false marriage promises.

Detailing the sequence of events during a media briefing, Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Bhushan Singh stated that the premier domestic cricketer was taken into custody from Dum Dum in connection with a formal police complaint filed by a woman alleging relationship fraud under false marriage promises. The police official said, "In connection with Mogra Police Station Case registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act, the prime accused, namely Abhishek Porel (cricketer), has been arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum Police Station in connection with the aforesaid case alleging that he cohabited with a woman on the promise of marriage."

Porel Refutes Allegations

Meanwhile, the IPL player strongly refuted the criminal complaints brought against him and dismissed all accusations, terming them false, while law enforcement personnel proceeded to produce him before the local judiciary.

"The cricketer has denied the allegations, calling them false. Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Capitals and a key player for the Bengal cricket team, is a resident of Chandannagar, Hooghly. The complainant lives in Mogra in Hooghly," Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent Singh said.

Legal Proceedings and Remand

The development comes weeks after the Calcutta High Court directed Bengal Police to arrest Porel in connection with the case.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Chuchura in Hooghly district remanded Porel to three days of police custody.

The accused cricketer was brought under arrest from Dum Dum in Kolkata by Mogra police of Hooghly district. He was produce in the court of CJM of Chuchura in Hooghly.