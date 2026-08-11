Despite his chopper making an emergency landing due to bad weather, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari travelled to Mohoboni to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Shahid Khudiram Bose on August 11.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari braved adverse weather conditions to reach Mohoboni in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal, on August 11 to observe the martyrdom anniversary of legendary revolutionary freedom fighter Shahid Khudiram Bose. Adhikari's travel plans encountered a major disruption when severe weather conditions prevented his chopper from landing at Mohoboni as scheduled, forcing an emergency landing at nearby Kolaghat.

Despite the delay, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly insisted on travelling to the historic site, underscoring the solemnity and non-negotiable significance of August 11. Highlighting the historic context of the date, Adhikari said, "I reached here (Mohoboni) very late. When I was supposed to land here (Mohoboni), there was a severe natural disaster. That is why I had to make an emergency landing at Kolaghat. Because today's date cannot be changed. Today is the day I have to come here. Today's date is the day the good son of India made our country free through self-sacrifice. Today we are the citizens of free India. So on the day of sacrifice, we all have to come here together."

Legacy of a Young Martyr

August 11 marks the martyrdom day of Shahid Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement. Born in Mohoboni in 1889, Bose joined the freedom struggle at an early age to oppose British colonial rule. At just 18 years old, Bose was executed by hanging on August 11, 1908, following his involvement in the Muzaffarpur bombing case. His fearless sacrifice turned him into an enduring symbol of youth-led resistance and patriotism across the nation, making his birthplace of Mohoboni a focal point for commemorative tributes every year on this date.

Born in Midnapore, Bengal, he was orphaned early and influenced deeply by the speeches of Aurobindo Ghosh and Sister Nivedita and joined the Anushilan Samiti at age 15 and actively protested the 1905 Partition of Bengal by distributing anti-British pamphlets. Along with Prafulla Chaki, he targeted Douglas Kingsford, the unpopular Chief Presidency Magistrate of Calcutta who had been transferred to Muzaffarpur. On April 30, 1908, they threw a bomb at a carriage resembling Kingsford's, but it tragically killed two British women (Mrs. and Miss Kennedy). Kingsford survived. (ANI)