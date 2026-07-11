Vicky Singh Tomkyal is a mixed martial artist who trains by day and works as a security guard by night to support his family and career. Lacking a professional gym, he uses innovative, makeshift equipment, a practice that has gone viral and earned him a large social media following.

By day, Vicky Singh Tomkyal is a mixed martial artist in training, grinding through a strict fitness and diet regime with the discipline of a professional. To make ends meet, he changes out his training gear for a security guard's uniform at night and watches over traffic. According to The Times of India report, Tomkyal is currently based in Dehradun but was born in Munsyari, Uttarakhand. He has transformed commonplace items into training aids because he lacks access to a professional gym. In one widely circulated video, he strapped a pillow to a punchbag and balanced it on a gas cylinder to hone his kicks.

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Tire lifting, wrestling drills, pull-ups, planks and bodyweight conditioning are the main components of his broader routine, which is mostly done outside in public spaces rather than in a facility.

According to The Times of India, he doesn't use any of his earnings to upgrade his equipment. Rather, Tomkyal has stated that his meagre income is used to support his family and pay for the expenses associated with getting ready for future battles. His social media following, which currently stands at over 64,000, has grown as a result of this open window into his double life, with clips of him at work in uniform mixed in with training videos, sparring highlights, and diet advice.

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Because of his prominence, some fans have occasionally suggested that he would be better off pursuing his fighting career abroad, where combat sports facilities and support are more developed. Tomkyal has continuously rejected the notion, stating, "guys, I'm happy in India."

He has used his platform to advocate for India to support athletes in all sports more equally rather than focusing support and attention on a few disciplines, citing his fans as the reason his profile keeps rising.