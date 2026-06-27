Two young men from Kerala were arrested after allegedly stabbing a retired BMTC conductor and attacking two other residents in Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase 2. The accused were caught by locals after their escape attempt failed due to traffic. Police also recovered suspicious packets believed to contain synthetic drugs.

A violent incident in Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase 2 left three people injured after two young men allegedly attacked locals with a knife and glass bottles on Friday evening. The accused, who are reportedly from Kerala, were later overpowered by residents and handed over to the police. Police have registered a case for attempted murder, public nuisance and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

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Retired BMTC Conductor Stabbed After Questioning Trespass

According to police, the incident began when the two men allegedly entered a private property owned by retired BMTC conductor Ramachandra. When he questioned them about why they had entered the land, an argument broke out.

Investigators suspect the accused were under the influence of drugs. During the confrontation, one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ramachandra several times before fleeing the scene.

Traffic Blocks Escape Attempt

After the attack, the accused reportedly tried to escape in the cab they had arrived in. However, heavy traffic in the area prevented the vehicle from moving.

As local residents began chasing them, the two men abandoned the cab and ran into a nearby bakery in an attempt to hide.

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Fresh Violence Inside Bakery

Witnesses said the accused created chaos inside the bakery by picking up glass bottles and throwing them at people trying to stop them.

Police said two local residents, identified as Harish and Shiva, were injured when they attempted to restrain the accused. During the incident, one of the accused allegedly shouted that he was from Kerala and called for fellow Malayalis to help him. Police have not commented on the exact circumstances surrounding the statement and are verifying witness accounts.

Locals Nab Accused

Despite the attacks, local residents managed to lock both accused inside the bakery and immediately informed the Parappana Agrahara police.

Officers reached the spot, took the two men into custody and searched their belongings. During the search, police recovered small suspicious packets, which are believed to contain synthetic drugs. The seized material has been sent for forensic examination.

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Police Investigation Continues

Ramachandra, along with the two injured residents, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been officially updated.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to establish the full sequence of events. Investigators are also awaiting forensic reports to confirm the nature of the suspected narcotic substance recovered from the accused.