Congress' Pargat Singh and SP's Akhilesh Yadav attack the BJP govt over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, while a court in Ayodhya remands eight accused to judicial custody after recovering over Rs 79 lakh.

Political Outcry Over Alleged Scam

Senior Congress leader Pargat Singh on Saturday targeted the Government over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and said it is a matter of "government scams". Speaking on the issue, Singh alleged, "This is about government scams... Two Gujaratis are busy selling, and two are busy buying..."

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On a recent editorial by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt over its silence on Israel's action in Gaza, he said, "Definitely, our democratic setup prioritises humanity above all else..."

SP Chief Accuses BJP of Prioritising 'Wealth Over Faith'

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party prioritises "wealth over faith" and cautioned that Lord Shri Ram would "never forgive" those who played with the sentiments of devotees.

"People have long felt that their (BJP) focus here is more on wealth than on religion; for them, wealth is religion--wealth comes first, faith later. This shouldn't be about any single individual. The CM claims to have set a world record for the number of visits to Ayodhya. Was he unaware of the situation?... The Sindhi community, for instance, has alleged that they had donated silver, diamonds, or made anonymous offerings. Lord Shri Ram can never forgive those who have thus toyed with people's faith," he told reporters in Azamgarh.

Court Sends 8 Accused to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. "In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu). (ANI)