NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar slammed the Maharashtra government over the TET paper leak, drawing parallels with the NEET 2026 case and demanding accountability. The MSCE postponed the exam after a leak was confirmed in Bhiwandi, prompting a police case.

Pawar Demands Accountability, Cites NEET Controversy

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday hit out at the Maharashtra government over the postponement of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) following an alleged question paper leak, drawing parallels with the NEET 2026 paper leak controversy and demanding accountability from those responsible. Speaking to the media, Pawar alleged that the handling of the TET paper leak resembled the Centre's response to the NEET paper leak and warned of serious consequences if strict action was not taken.

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"When the NEET paper leaked again in 2026, it sparked widespread public outrage. The central government ordered CBI inquiries just for the show. These inquiries lasted only 15-20 days, and now, nothing is happening. We are seeing the same pattern with the recent TET paper," Pawar said. Referring to the impact of examination irregularities on students, he added, "In the previous NEET case, 22 students committed suicide; if history repeats itself, the government will be held responsible. They must accept accountability and demand the resignation of anyone involved, whether it is a minister or anyone else."

TET Postponed After Leak Confirmed in Bhiwandi

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) announced the postponement of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 examination centres across the state. In an official statement, the Council said that despite implementing enhanced security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

According to the MSCE, a raid conducted by the Bhiwandi police revealed that several questions found in an unauthorised question paper matched those in the original TET examination paper. A criminal case has since been registered against the persons allegedly involved. The Council said a detailed investigation has been ordered and fresh information regarding the rescheduled examination will be announced through its official website. (ANI)