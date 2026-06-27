Union Minister Amit Shah launched 'Bharat Taxi', the world's largest driver-owned cooperative mobility service, in Gandhinagar. It aims to empower drivers as owners ('Sarathis') and end exploitation by private app-based companies.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched 'Bharat Taxi', the world's largest driver-owned cooperative mobility organisation, at a grand ceremony held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

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According to a press release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, and Minister of State Ramesh Katara graced the event.

A New Cooperative Model for Mobility

On this occasion, Union Minister Amit Shah said that 'Bharat Taxi' has ushered in a historic revolution in the transportation and mobility sector across India, including Gujarat. Fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sahkar Se Samriddhi, the country's first cooperative taxi service, 'Bharat Taxi', was officially launched today from Gandhinagar across all major cities of Gujarat.

Based on the successful cooperative models of Amul and IFFCO, this pioneering initiative aims to free millions of two-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, and four-wheeler drivers from exploitation by private app-based companies. Under this initiative, taxi drivers are no longer merely drivers--they are 'Sarathis' and owners.

As per the release, Shah stated that private companies treated vehicle operators merely as drivers, exploited them, charged high commissions, and even blocked their registrations without allowing them to be heard. Under 'Bharat Taxi', however, vehicle operators are recognised as 'Sarathis' rather than drivers. More than 7 lakh Sarathis from across the country have already become co-owners and shareholders of Bharat Taxi by purchasing shares worth just Rs 100.

Competition and Cooperative Vision

He said the cooperative model ensures safe and affordable rides for customers while guaranteeing dignity, security, and prosperity for Sarathis. Drawing a comparison with Amul, the Union Minister said that many women dairy farmers who began with a share of just Rs 100 are today part of a cooperative with a turnover of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, making Amul one of the world's most trusted food brands.

Shah further stated that some major companies are deliberately lowering fares and incurring losses to prevent the entry of 'Bharat Taxi', describing it as a temporary tactic to discourage competition. He asserted that 'Bharat Taxi' would neither tire nor retreat and would continue to serve with the spirit of cooperation and public service. Expressing confidence, he said that just as Amul and IFFCO successfully competed with private companies, 'Bharat Taxi' too would emerge victorious in the interest of customers and Sarathis.

Broad Institutional Support and Partnerships

To strengthen 'Bharat Taxi', leading cooperative institutions such as NCDC, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NDDB, NABARD, and Amul have extended financial and organisational support. The initiative has also partnered with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Gujarat State Cooperative Bank, Traffic Police, and Western Railway to expand its services.

According to the press release, the Union Cooperation Minister said that 'Bharat Taxi' will be expanded to more than 500 large and small cities across the country over the next two years, including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Cooperative Expansion

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that as the country's first Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah has expanded the cooperative sector beyond its traditional boundaries and taken significant steps to transform cooperative societies into professionally managed, corporate-style institutions. As part of this vision, the innovative 'Bharat Taxi' service was launched today in Gujarat from Gandhinagar by Amit Shah. This initiative will further advance the Prime Minister's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The cooperative sector, traditionally associated with agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, and banking, will now extend to the mobility sector, empowering Sarathis while upholding the dignity of labour. Recalling the launch of 'Bharat Taxi' in Delhi, CM said that Amit Shah had emphasised that cooperation means ensuring those who contribute their labour also become partners in the profits. He added that this vision would benefit a large number of taxi operators in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister's mantra of 'Shram Ev Jayate' has strengthened the dignity of labour in India, and under the leadership of Shri Amit Shah, this philosophy forms the guiding principle of 'Bharat Taxi'. CM stated that for years, taxi drivers provided services without sharing in the profits of the companies and had to depend on fixed earnings. 'Bharat Taxi' has been launched to change this system. Under the initiative, drivers will now be known as 'Sarathis', a term that symbolises Atmanirbharta, dignity, and self-respect.

Launched with the support of eight major cooperative institutions of India, 'Bharat Taxi' has become the world's largest cooperative platform owned by its Sarathis. Since its launch by Amit Shah in February 2026, the platform has enrolled over 7 lakh Sarathis, while more than 37 lakh customers have used its services. CM said that 'Bharat Taxi' represents a unique cooperative model where people, not just capital, are at the centre of development.

CM said that the new initiative will ensure complete transparency in fare structures, with all relevant information readily available to passengers, thereby protecting the interests of both customers and Sarathis. He added that the 'Sarathi Didi' initiative will create employment opportunities for women drivers while enhancing the safety of women passengers. He further said that Gujarat has consistently led the country with pioneering initiatives in the cooperative sector. Guided by the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have shown the path towards Sahkar Se Samriddhi.

As per the release, the CM urged everyone to take 'Bharat Taxi' forward as a people's movement rather than merely a service. Welcoming the gathering at the Gujarat launch of 'Bharat Taxi', Jayen Mehta, Chairman of Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited, said that within just five months of its launch under the vision of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, 'Bharat Taxi' has connected more than 7 lakh Sarathis and 40 lakh customers across the country. Of these, over 1.5 lakh Sarathis and 6 lakh customers are from Gujarat.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Colonel Himanshu, CEO of Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited.

Recognitions and Strategic Agreements

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries honoured six outstanding Bharat Taxi Sarathis from Gujarat with certificates of recognition. In the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah, MoUs were signed with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, Gujarat State Cooperative Bank, Adani Airport, Ahmedabad Western Railway, the Airports Authority of India (Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-BRTS, and the Gujarat Traffic Police.

Notably, 'Bharat Taxi' services have commenced in 14 major cities across Gujarat--Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Dwarka, Somnath, Mehsana, Anand, Nadiad, Valsad, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar. The service is expected to be expanded across the State within the next month.

The event was attended by Amul Federation Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Gujarat Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department, Arunkumar Solanki, Bharat Taxi Sarathi representatives Kishan Patni and Dhara Vallabh, senior officials of the Cooperation Department, and over 4,000 Sarathi members. (ANI)