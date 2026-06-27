Dehradun Temple Theft: Man Caught on CCTV Stealing Silver Parasol from Shivling
A man stole a silver parasol from Shivalinga at Radha Krishna Temple in Dehradun's Dilaram Bazaar. The theft was captured on CCTV, showing the accused praying before hiding the silver item inside his clothes and leaving. Police have registered a case
Broad Daylight Theft at Dehradun Temple
A theft at a temple in Dehradun has raised fresh concerns over the security of religious places. A man allegedly entered the Radha Krishna Temple in the busy Dilaram Bazaar area and stole a silver parasol (chhatra) placed over the Shivalinga.
Theft in broad daylight at Dehradun temple, thief flees with silver parasol from Shivalinga
A case of theft has been reported in broad daylight at the Radha Krishna Temple in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A man entered the temple, stole the silver parasol from the Shivalinga, and fled.… pic.twitter.com/xPn8Bm7rvM
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 27, 2026
The entire incident was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras.
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Theft Took Place in Broad Daylight
According to the temple management, as reported by NDTV, the incident happened on Friday at around 4:45 pm when the market was crowded with visitors and shoppers. Despite the busy surroundings, the accused entered the temple without attracting attention.
CCTV footage shows the man folding his hands before the Shivalinga and looking around the temple. He then carefully removed the silver parasol, hid it inside his clothes and quietly walked away.
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Police Register Case
After noticing the missing silver parasol, the temple management checked the CCTV footage and informed the Dalanwala Police. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against an unidentified person and started an investigation.
Officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.
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Security Concerns Raised
The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of temples, especially those located in crowded city areas. The theft comes at a time when recent incidents involving temple offerings have also drawn public attention.
देहरादून के राधा कृष्ण मंदिर में दिनदहाड़े चोरी.
एक शख्स मंदिर में घुसा, शिवलिंग पर लगा चांदी का छत्र चुराया और फरार हो गया. पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई.
लगता है बड़े चोरों को देखकर छोटे चोरों के हौसले भी बुलंद हो गए हैं.
मंदिरों की सुरक्षा और श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था, दोनों की… pic.twitter.com/7JBttjg3ri
— Alok Sharma (@ThusSpokeDharma) June 27, 2026
हाथ जोड़कर शिवलिंग तक पहुंचा छत्र ले उड़ा
देहरादून के मंदिर में दिनदहाड़े चोरी, शिवलिंग का चांदी का छत्र ले उड़ा चोर... pic.twitter.com/uQz4qj8wnG
— Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) June 27, 2026
While some people on social media linked the incident to a larger security issue, others urged caution, saying the motive in such cases is often theft for financial gain. Police have appealed to the public not to speculate until the investigation is complete.
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