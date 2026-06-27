Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and several parts of northern India on Saturday evening after earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. People in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan also felt the tremors, according to reports.

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday evening, with tremors felt across several countries, including parts of Pakistan and northwest India. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7:04:51 pm IST on 27 June 2026 at a depth of 215 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 36.442°N latitude and 70.672°E longitude in northeastern Afghanistan.

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Tremors reported across countries

The epicentre was around 81 kilometres from Kalafgan, and the tremors were reported across Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Residents in several areas experienced mild shaking, prompting many to step out of buildings as a precaution.

Despite the wide impact, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. The considerable depth of the earthquake allowed seismic waves to travel over a large geographical area, making the tremors noticeable across multiple countries. However, deep-focus earthquakes are generally less likely to cause severe destruction at the surface than shallow earthquakes.

Earthquakes in Pakistan on Friday

Earlier on Friday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan.

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National Center for Seismology also recorded earthquake of magnitude 5..5 on Friday morning in Pakistan.

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There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as further assessments are carried out.

(With inputs from agencies)