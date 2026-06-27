BJP MP Ravi Kishan praised PM Modi, citing Donald Trump's remark that Modi is a "sharp individual." He lauded Modi's pandemic handling and claimed even opposition leaders praise him privately, urging them to admit it publicly.

Global Praise for PM Modi's Leadership

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing remarks by global leaders and highlighting his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while reacting to an article written by Sharmishtha Mukherjee, daughter of former President late Pranab Mukherjee, on the Prime Minister.

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"The entire world is saying this; even Mr Trump has acknowledged it. Mr Trump said that PM Modi is not an easy negotiator. Doing business or striking a deal with Prime Minister Modi is no simple task; he is a very sharp individual," Ravi Kishan said.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi's journey from humble beginnings helped him understand the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. "Remember, when a person rises from poverty--someone who has endured hardship and experienced all of life's ups and downs--he truly understands the situation. He steered the country successfully through the Corona pandemic. The entire world--and the 1.4 billion citizens of this country--are hailing such a distinguished Prime Minister," he said.

Claims of Opposition's Private Praise

Ravi Kishan further claimed that even opposition leaders privately acknowledge the Prime Minister's work despite political differences. "Even opposition members in Parliament--when we meet them in the canteen--praise Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. They might fight us from the opposition benches in the House due to party lines or ideological differences, but they offer praise behind our backs," he said.

"I urge all opponents: please show the courage and the mettle to acknowledge what you say in private. Admit that the country has changed; admit that the nation is transforming....here is a man who works continuously, 365 days a year, without taking a single day off--unlike their own leader, the moment it starts getting a bit hot here, he begins his foreign tours. I am referring to Rahul ji," he added.

'BJP is the Future'

Ravi Kishan further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would remain in power at the Centre for a long period, asserting that the party's ideology, organisational structure and leadership pipeline make it distinct from other political outfits. "...BJP is the future. The BJP will remain in power in the central government for a long time. The BJP is an ideology. The BJP is not a family party; that's why it is the future. The BJP is an organisation, a huge organisation, and in this organisation, where there is no self-interest, it becomes great, immortal, invincible, and the next generation of leaders are prepared with the same ideology. The BJP has a ready ideology. Just as the RSS has only one ready ideology, embodying the Sangh's ideology. Every soldier is ready; countless soldiers are ready for the next battle. So, this party will be satisfied only after fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP will fulfil it. Everyone wants to join the BJP because they know it holds the future for the country...," he said.

Gorakhpur's Transformation

Highlighting development in his constituency, Gorakhpur, the BJP MP said the region had witnessed major transformation over the last few years, claiming that the city has moved away from its earlier image associated with crime and law-and-order issues. "One lakh crore rupees' worth of work has been done here in Gorakhpur in eight to nine years. Gorakhpur, which was known for murders, was called the East of Chicago. Gang wars used to happen. It was synonymous with electricity, the mafia, and mosquitoes. Today, it has become a tourism hub. It's a huge employment hub. There's an industrial area here. So, you'll see, everyone will come. MLAs will come. Many will defect. People from every party now want to join the BJP," he added.