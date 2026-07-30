A viral video shows a group of youngsters performing dangerous motorcycle wheelies on the Tumakuru-Nelamangala Road near Bengaluru, to film reels. Some bikes appeared to have no number plates, while one rider stood on a moving motorcycle. Footage has triggered widespread criticism online, with many urging Bengaluru Police to take strict action.

A group of youngsters has come under the spotlight after videos showed them performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on the Tumakuru–Nelamangala Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The riders were allegedly filming the stunts for social media reels. The videos have now gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from social media users who have called for strict action against those involved.

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Risky stunts caught on camera

The videos show several motorcycles speeding along a busy road while riders perform wheelies and other risky manoeuvres. One rider can be seen standing on a moving motorcycle, while some of the bikes appear to be without number plates.

As shown in the videos, the group continued carrying out the stunts despite other vehicles using the same stretch of road, raising concerns about the safety of both the riders and other road users.

The footage also shows some riders making obscene gestures after noticing that people travelling in a nearby car were recording them.

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Social media demands police action

The clips quickly spread across social media, with many users tagging Bengaluru Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police while demanding action.

Several users said they were waiting for the police to identify the riders and take legal action.

Others criticised the alleged traffic violations, including riding without helmets and using motorcycles without visible registration plates.

Some questioned whether highway patrol teams should have noticed the riders, while others said such stunts should never be performed on public roads.

A few users pointed out that professional stunt riding is a recognised sport, but stressed that such performances should only take place in controlled environments with proper safety measures.

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Road safety concerns raised again

The viral videos sparked debate, highlighting the dangers of reckless riding on public roads.

Traffic experts have repeatedly warned that wheelies and similar stunts can easily lead to serious accidents, especially on highways where vehicles travel at high speeds.

Even a small mistake during such stunts can put the lives of riders, passengers and other motorists at risk.

Police likely to examine footage

Police are expected to examine the viral videos to identify the riders and verify possible traffic violations.

If identified, the riders could face action for offences related to dangerous driving and other violations under traffic laws.

The incident has once again sparked debate about the growing trend of filming risky stunts for social media attention and the need for stricter enforcement to discourage such behaviour on public roads.