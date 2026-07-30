SP chief Akhilesh Yadav credited the student movement for forcing the Centre to "bow down." In Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the govt over paper leaks and demanded a 'National Youth Employment Strategy' and a fixed exam calendar.

'Govt Had to Bow Down': Akhilesh Yadav on Student Protests

The political fallout from the nationwide student agitations and the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 continued to dominate Parliament on Thursday, drawing sharp criticisms from key opposition leaders. Speaking to reporters, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the relentless youth-led movement across the country compelled the central government to retreat. "I am glad that not only in Delhi, but across the entire country, youth, students, and people of the new generation have come forward. Such a movement sparked in the country that the government had to bow down," Yadav said.

Referring to a slogan raised during the protests, he added, "The government bows, you just need someone who can make it bow. The government that used to call itself one that would never bow down ultimately had to bow after that student-youth movement."

Highlighting the political pressure surrounding the crisis, Yadav claimed that former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down primarily to shield Prime Minister Narendra Modi and manage mounting anxiety among ruling party MPs. "The truth is, to save Prime Minister ji, Minister Pradhan had to step down," he said.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP leadership, saying Prime Minister Modi continued with his "Mann Ki Baat" while the concerns of BJP MPs over the controversy ultimately led to Pradhan's resignation. "Prime Minister ji kept saying his 'Mann Ki Baat,' and we all heard his Mann Ki Baat. We couldn't hear Home Minister ji's Mann Ki Baat. The truth is that Pradhan ji heard the inner thoughts of all the Members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party and resigned because all those MPs were in crisis," he said.

Claiming that the resignation was aimed at containing political damage, the Samajwadi Party leader added, "Resignation has happened, ministers have gone, but the government survived."

Kharge Demands Probe, Employment Strategy in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha, it was taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier during the discussion, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday attacked the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, demanding a 'National Youth Employment Strategy' and a fixed annual examination calendar as reforms for youth.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Kharge said repeated postponement of examinations, question paper leaks, delayed results, and stalled recruitment processes were severely impacting the careers of young people, with many candidates crossing the age limit while waiting for recruitment to be completed. "Examinations are postponed, question papers are leaked, results are delayed, and recruitment processes remain stalled for years. As a result, the careers of young people come to a halt, and many candidates cross the age limit. Given this situation, we demand that an annual calendar be created for all examinations so that the government is held accountable," he said.

Calling for an employment strategy, he added, "Investment will only be meaningful for youth when it generates quality employment on a large scale. That is why we demand that the government present a 'National Youth Employment Strategy' before Parliament, clearly outlining how a policy and business environment oriented towards investment should be shaped in India, and incorporating all these aspects."

Kharge also demanded that the Centre fill the vacancies in public sector jobs, especially the seats reserved for Scheduled Caste and OBC candidates. He also sought a High Court-monitored probe into police action against protesters. "My demands are straightforward: First, there should be a fixed annual examination calendar in the country so that students do not have to face uncertainty. Second, an investigation into this matter should be conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee so that the truth comes to light and accountability is fixed. Third, all vacant positions in the public sector and government institutions should be filled through recruitment. Fourth, incidents related to law and order--such as lathi charges, dragging women, and beating up people and children--all these incidents should be inquired into under the supervision of the High Court," he said.

As Kharge raised the caste question and mentioned 'Manusmriti', members from the treasury benches raised objections and asked the Congress leader to authenticate his remarks. The Chair, CP Radhakrishnan, stated that the remarks would not go on the record.

Questioning the effectiveness of the proposed legislation, Kharge alleged that despite repeated paper leak incidents, no one had been convicted in such cases. "To date, no one has been convicted in a paper leak case. When the state of investigation and justice is like this, merely writing harsh punishments into law will not deliver justice. Every paper leak sends a message to students that their hard work has no value in the eyes of the government," he said. (ANI)