The Bankipur bye-election in Bihar saw a 34.16% voter turnout. The main contest is between BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. The counting of votes is scheduled for August 3, along with bye-polls in Gujarat and MP.

The high-stakes assembly bye-election in Bihar's Bankipur-182 constituency concluded with a moderate turnout, recording approximately 34.16 per cent total voter participation on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has thrown his hat in the contest. Voting concluded at 6:00 pm, and the counting of votes for the Bankipur segment, alongside bye-elections in Gujarat's Manjalpur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia, is scheduled for August 3.

Union Minister Slams Prashant Kishor

Amid the high-stakes electoral battle, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh earlier cast his vote at the polling station at Prathamik Vidyalay Chakaram and emphasised the democratic significance of the exercise. "Any election is a celebration of democracy, and voters should participate in this festival with great enthusiasm. That is why I have come straight from Delhi to cast my vote and will head back immediately after doing so," Singh told reporters.

Addressing political dynamics in the state, the senior leader launched a sharp critique against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, dismissing his electoral relevance. "Prashant Kishor made a lot of tall claims during the last assembly elections as well. There is no prospect or hope for him this time either. He keeps indulging in fanciful daydreams," Singh stated.

Manjalpur Bye-Poll Records 37.50% Turnout

Furthermore, Vadodara's Manjalpur seat recorded a total voter turnout of 37.50 per cent, according to official ECI trends. Manjalpur is one of the three assembly constituencies where by-elections took place alongside Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Bankipur in Bihar.

The Manjalpur seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, who had won the seat in the past three elections. The main contest in the Manjalpur by-election is between Satish Patel of the BJP and Bhikhabhai Rabari of the Congress. (ANI)