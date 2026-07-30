The Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh concluded peacefully with a 71.44% voter turnout. The polling process across all 291 polling stations was smooth and orderly, with no untoward incidents reported. Vote counting is on August 3.

Polling for the Datia Assembly by-election concluded peacefully on Thursday, recording an approximately 71.44 per cent voter turnout, Datia District Collector Swapnil Wankhade said.

The Collector also said that the polling process concluded smoothly at 6 pm, with all 291 polling stations reporting peaceful voting and no incidents of violence or breach of peace. "The Datia bypoll concluded at 6 pm, and a total voter turnout of 71.44 per cent was recorded across all 291 polling stations. No incidents of breach of peace were reported at any polling station. The entire polling process remained peaceful and orderly. No voting machines had to be replaced during polling," Collector Wankhade said.

Peaceful Polling Ensured with Tight Security

He said the polling process was continuously monitored throughout the day. CCTV cameras and CRPF personnel were deployed at all polling stations across the constituency to ensure the peaceful polling.

Detailed Voter Turnout

According to the provisional figures, 74.09 per cent of the 1,16,116 registered male voters exercised their franchise, while 68.48 per cent of the 1,04,284 registered female voters cast their votes. Among the 10 voters in the "other" category, 40 per cent turnout was recorded. With this, the overall voter turnout stood at 71.44 per cent.

Hourly Polling Trends

Earlier, the polling trends showed that voter turnout recorded 12.94 per cent till 9 am, 32.53 per cent till 11 am, and 48.91 per cent till 1 pm, 61.48 per cent till 3 pm and 68.78 percent till 5 pm.

Reason for Bypoll and Key Candidates

Polling for Datia by-elections began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh. (ANI)