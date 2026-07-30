AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly objected to the passage of a bill equating 'Vande Mataram' with the National Anthem, calling it a constitutional violation. The bill was passed in both houses of Parliament amid opposition uproar.

Owaisi Questions Bill's Constitutional Basis

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed strong objection to the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament on Thursday, questioning the constitutional basis for treating 'Vande Mataram' on par with the National Anthem.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Owaisi accused the Central government of violating the Constitution. Drawing a distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song, he argued that the two carried different connotations. "When you sing 'Jana Gana Mana', what do you see in it? You see this country and its people. When you sing 'Vande Mataram', it involves the worship of gods and goddesses. Now, what will you say about those 'Mujahideen-e-Azadi' (freedom fighters) who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence? 'Jana Gana Mana' was written for the people," he said.

Owaisi also challenged the standing of 'Vande Mataram', stating that it was declared as the National Song without proper procedure. "I believe Rajendra Prasad made a major mistake in 1950; he declared it the 'National Song' without any formal resolution, whereas a resolution should have been passed for it. The definition of 'National Song' is not provided anywhere...You (the Central Government) are violating Articles 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution," Owaisi said.

BJP Defends Bill Amid Opposition Uproar

The Bill, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence, was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by the opposition MPs over the Ram Mandir donation row and police action on student protestors.

Responding to the disruptions that marked the bill's passage, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi blamed opposition MPs for preventing a fuller discussion. "To advance the discussion, members should remain present in the House instead of raising slogans. Why are slogans being raised?" he told reporters.

Defending the Bill's intent, Tripathi described it as aimed at elevating both the song's status and the country's energy. "This is a significant Bill -- its objective is to accord 'Vande Mataram' the same honour as the National Anthem and to harness the energy of our youth. It aims to evoke the spirit of 'Sujalam-Sufalam' (rich in water and crops) -- associated with 'Vande Mataram' -- across the nation; it infuses the country with new energy, making this Bill crucial," he said. "Had there been no sloganeering, we could have held a proper discussion; however, after repeated adjournments of the House, we managed to hold a brief discussion and ultimately had to pass the Bill," he added.

Bill Passed in Both Houses by Voice Vote

The Lok Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote on Thursday. The passage came a day after the Rajya Sabha cleared the legislation.

The legislation faced sharp opposition from the DMK in the Lower House, which accused the government of using it to push a 'Hindutva' agenda. (ANI)