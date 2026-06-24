Delhi Police has shared a video of a man apologising after he was caught driving his Mahindra XUV700 on the wrong side of the Vikas Puri-Janakpuri flyover. Following the viral video, police registered an FIR, seized the vehicle and initiated legal action. The driver admitted his mistake and apologised to Delhi Police and residents.

Day after a video of man driving his Mahindra XUV700 on the wrong side of a busy road in West Delhi, Delhi Police has shared a video of him apologising. The incident, which was recorded on the Vikas Puri-Janakpuri flyover, went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism from people over the dangerous act. Taking note of the viral video, Delhi Police registered an FIR at Vikas Puri Police Station under relevant legal sections. The police also seized the vehicle and started legal action against the driver.

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Driver Admits Mistake

In the apology video shared by Delhi Police, the accused admitted that driving on the wrong side of the road was a serious mistake. He said, "I was wrong to drive on the wrong side. I apologise to the people of Delhi and to Delhi Police."

Sharing the update on X, Delhi Police said that ignoring traffic rules is not only a violation of the law but also puts the lives of the driver and other road users at risk. The police urged citizens to act responsibly and always follow traffic rules.

Viral Clip Triggered Action

The original video was shared by Instagram page Honest Wheelers. It showed the XUV700 moving confidently on the wrong side of the flyover despite traffic on the road. The page warned that such reckless driving is not just a traffic violation but "a disaster waiting to happen" that could endanger many innocent lives.

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Social Media Welcomes Police Action

Many social media users praised Delhi Police for acting quickly. One user said the driver's licence should also be cancelled, calling him a danger to society. Another simply wrote, "Very Good Job!!!"

Many social media users highlighted the risks of wrong-side driving and the importance of strict action against traffic rule violations to keep Delhi's roads safe.