Bengal Governor requests Mamata Banerjee for talks to avoid a 'constitutional stalemate'

West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has once again requested a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan sometime next week to discuss issues he had raised in recent months.

Dhankhar said in a statement on Twitter that the lack of response to his concerns could lead to a "constitutional stalemate," which would be against both their oaths.

The "dialogue stalemate" between the state's main constitutional functionaries, the Governor and the chief minister, has alarmed well-intentioned observers. It has thus become necessary to make public the Governor's ongoing and sustained outreach efforts to catalyse dialogue with the chief minister, he penned.

He added that recently on February 15, he wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee indicating that dialogue, discussion, and deliberation, particularly among constitutional functionaries, such as the Chief Minister and the Governor, are essential to democracy and an inseparable part of constitutional governance.

The statement further read that all of his sincere efforts in this direction have, unfortunately, failed due to the CM's stance. Such a scenario has the potential to lead to a constitutional stalemate, which they both have sworn to avoid. He further urged the chief minister to respond to all issues flagged as soon as possible and make it convenient for interaction at Raj Bhavan at any time during the week ahead.

"In the absence of any response, this was restated on February 22, urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give "priority to engagement to guarantee seamless constitutional functioning in the state," he added.

The statement also included concern about the current stalemate and inaction of all those involved in governance. The constitutional positions require them to approach and resolve difficulties cooperatively, and it would be unacceptable to launch a full-court press against the Governor. He's confident the CM's examine and fructify contact as soon as possible in the public interest.

Banerjee responded to the letter by stating that she had received it but was now occupied with several projects. She responded by saying that she would come to thank the Governor and have a tea with him after the Assembly's inaugural session.

Faced with such a dire situation, Dhankhar contacted Mamata Banerjee again and expressed his displeasure with her response.

Dhankhar penned, urging the CM to respond to all issues raised thus far at the earliest and make it convenient for interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead. The communications sent on February 15 and 22 appear to have vanished. It added that the governance in the state, which is constitutionally cliff-hanging, necessitates working together to serve the people. He humbly requests that the CM prioritise this interaction at the earliest opportunity. Also, they have a legal obligation and a constitutional oath to ensure no constitutional deadlock.

The Governor's relationship with the TMC supremo has been tumultuous over the previous few months.

