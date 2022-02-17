  • Facebook
    WB Guv tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    The Governor has stated that a lack of response to issues raised “has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate”, further saying, “Dialogue and discussion, particularly amongst constitutional functionaries, are quintessential to democracy.”

    West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and posted the letter he wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her time for an interaction at the Raj Bhavan “anytime next week”.

    He tweeted, “Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert.”

    Governor Dhankhar has again pointed out Article 167 of the Constitution to the chief minister to remind her of her duties on furnishing information to the Governor. Article 167 states that it’s the duty of the chief minister to communicate to the Governor “all decisions of the Council of Ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation”.

    The move comes at a time when the rift between the state government and the Raj Bhawan is at a new high with the CM blocking the Governor from her official Twitter handle alleging that Dhankar is treating government officials as “his servants”.

    On January 31, Banerjee blocked Dhankhar on Twitter, saying she was “forced” to do this because of his “unethical and unconstitutional” statements. She also alleged that the Governor was acting like a “super guard” and treating government officials as “his servants”. Soon after, Dhankar stated that Banerjee’s move was against constitutional norms.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
