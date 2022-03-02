Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Mar 2, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    In an embarrassing incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was welcomed by chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi happens to be the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency which votes on March 7 in the last phase.

    Banerjee left for Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit to campaign for Samajwadi Party in Varanasi in the ongoing Assembly polls in that state. She left for Varanasi in the evening after the result of the election to 108 municipal bodies were declared. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, pounded the opposition in 102 municipalities.

    The Trinamool Congress supremo is in Varanasi to take part in Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s rally for the last phase of the UP election on March 3.

