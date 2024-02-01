Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Belagavi woman stripping case: Couple gets registered marriage with help of police

    A young couple from Belagavi, facing opposition to their love, eloped, leading to the girl's family assaulting the boy's mother. The incident sparked protests and legal actions, resulting in the suspension of the police inspector. Despite adversity, the couple persevered and got married at the South Sub-Registrar Office in Belagavi City.

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    The couple at the centre of the shocking Belagavi woman stripping case has chosen love over adversity, exchanging vows at the South Sub-Registrar Office of Belagavi City. The incident, which drew national attention, involved the mother of the young man being stripped and tied to a pole after the couple eloped, triggering widespread protests.

    A poignant love story from New Vantamuri village in Belagavi taluk took an unexpected turn as a young man and woman, deeply in love for several years, faced fierce opposition from the girl's family. The girl's parents, disapproving of their relationship, hastily arranged her engagement to another person on December 12, 2023.

    Belagavi woman stripping case: NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government

    Background of the incident:

    Undeterred by societal norms and familial objections, the young couple took a courageous step by eloping the night before the scheduled engagement. The enraged parents of the young woman vandalized the young man's house and subjected his mother to a brutal assault. Stripping her naked and tying her to an electric pole, the perpetrators left a shocked community in the wake of this heinous act.

    The incident sparked statewide protests, prompting the Karnataka High Court to vehemently denounce the actions and instigate a voluntary case. The National Commission for Women, Karnataka State Commission for Women, as well as local law enforcement, including the Police and CID, took swift and stern action against the perpetrators.

    'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

    The Kakati police station, where the incident occurred, witnessed a shakeup as the police inspector was suspended for negligence. In the following investigation, the absconding couple was located and placed under the care of a rehabilitation centre. Amid all the chaos and legal actions, the couple remained strong in their dedication to each other. Their love story took a touching turn as they got married at the South Sub-Registrar Office in Belagavi City. 

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
