'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

In Bailahongala taluk, Belagavi, a woman faced a brutal assault and humiliation after a dispute over a pipeline damaging her crops. Allegedly attacked by a group of 25 to 30 individuals, she was dragged, assaulted, stripped, and robbed. Outrage ensued, prompting a case against 20 individuals, but no arrests have been made.

Another distressing incident has come to the limelight at Belagavi’s Bailahongal taluk, a woman has alleged that she was subjected to a horrifying assault, stripped half-naked, and threatened with her life. The shocking incident unfolded on November 21 and has since sparked outrage and concern.

The victim, whose identity remains protected, had initially approached the Bailahongal police station on November 21 to file a complaint following a dispute between her and a group of individuals. This dispute stemmed from a disagreement over a pipeline installation near her land, which resulted in water damaging her crops. Despite her complaint to the Public Works Department and subsequent action to clear the pipeline, tensions escalated.

What began as a confrontation swiftly turned into a nightmare for the woman as she faced a brutal attack allegedly perpetrated by a group of 25 to 30 individuals. She recounted the harrowing experience to the media, tearfully describing how she was dragged, assaulted, and stripped of her dignity.

"They grabbed my hair, touched me inappropriately, and tortured me," she disclosed, describing the assault. "I was taken from the bus stop, confined, threatened, and robbed of my belongings, including my phone and money."

The ordeal continued as she was forced into signing documents against her will before being abandoned later in the evening. Despite her traumatic experience, when she attempted to file a complaint the following day, she expressed disappointment at the alleged lack of a positive response from the authorities.

Following the victim's approach to the Women's Commission, directives were issued to file a formal complaint. Consequently, a case has been registered against 20 individuals, including six women, involved in the incident. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The case has now been transferred to the Belagavi District Women's Police Station for further investigation. The victim's allegations include assault, threats to her life, and the horrifying act of public humiliation.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among locals and activists, demanding swift and fair justice for the victim. The horrifying incident has now sparked concerns in the locality as it is the second similar incident to the one that happened at Belagavi, where a woman was assaulted half-naked and assaulted a month ago.