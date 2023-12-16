Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Belagavi woman stripping case: NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government

    The NHRC responded decisively to the disturbing assault in Vantamuri, Belgaum, filing a complaint and issuing a notice to the state government. BJP President J.P. Nadda formed a committee to investigate, while a police inspector was suspended. The High Court criticized the government and police, prompting BJP protests and a planned statewide demonstration, emphasizing the widespread concern and urgency surrounding the incident.

    Belagavi woman stripping case: NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a stern stance following a distressing incident in Vantamuri, Belgaum, where a woman was stripped and assaulted. In response to this brutal event, the NHRC has taken swift action by filing a voluntary complaint and issuing a notice to the state government. They demanded a comprehensive response within four weeks regarding the progress of the investigation, any arrests made, and the compensation for the victim.

    The gravity of the situation has prompted BJP National President J.P. Nadda to establish a fact-finding committee comprised of five members. Tasked with visiting the site and delivering a detailed report, this committee aims to shed light on the distressing incident.

    Belagavi shocker: 7 arrested for allegedly assaulting and stripping woman, and tying her to pole

    Addressing the immediate fallout, Police Inspector Vijayakumar Sinnura from Kakati station has been suspended by Commissioner of Police SN Siddaramappa in connection with the assault on the woman, a step taken to address the severity of the issue.

    Act of stripping woman naked and assault in Belagavi more brutal than Draupadi's disrobing: Karnataka HC

    The response to this incident has been swift and intense. The High Court, having taken cognizance of the matter, has vehemently criticized both the government and the police department for their handling of the situation. Simultaneously, the opposition BJP has protested, with leader R. Ashok leading a team to the Kakati police station to express their displeasure and demand information.

    The BJP's plan to stage a statewide protest from Saturday underscores the widespread concern and outrage over this appalling incident. Furthermore, the appointment of a fact-finding committee by the BJP high command highlights the urgency and seriousness with which this matter is being treated. This committee intends not only to gather information but also to visit the victim in the hospital, offering solace and gathering critical details from the Kakati police station.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
