    Backed by BJP, Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM along with deputies Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha

    Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar as part of the NDA government for a record ninth time on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Nitish resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar after he submitted the letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. 

    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan for a record ninth time on Sunday. Along with Nitish, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Bihar.

    Janata Dal (United) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Shrawon Kumar also took oath as cabinet ministers. BJP leader Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also took oath as cabinet ministers.
     

    How did political leaders reacted to the shift?

    Mallikarjun Kharge: Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the Congress, stated shortly after Kumar resigned that he anticipated this outcome. In a swipe, he added that many people in the country are like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.

    Asaduddin Owaisi: "Nitish Kumar will be the Bihar Chief Minister just in name, the governance in Bihar will be controlled by the RSS and Narendra Modi," said the head of AIMIM. He went on to say that PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav—who was Nitish Kumar's deputy until a few days ago—should all offer their condolences to the people of Bihar. "All three have betrayed the people of Bihar, especially Nitish Kumar," he stated.

    Prashant Kishor: The poll Strategist said, “I have been saying this since starting that Nitish Kumar can swap anytime. This has become a part of his politics… He is a ‘paltumaar’."

    Tejashwi Yadav: The RJD chief said, ‘Khela abhi baki hai and JD(U) will be finished in 2024. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months…”

    Nitish Kumar's flip-flop-flip situation

    Kumar’s exit from Mahagathbandhan, which he had joined less than 18 months ago, can be seen a deadly blow to the opposition bloc INDIA. He had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

    The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties, across the country, to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA. Over the past two decades, Kumar has frequently switched alliances between the BJP and the RJD-Congress-Left coalition while retaining his position in office.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 5:57 PM IST
