    Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath vows to build memorial for those who sacrificed their lives for Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    In a heartfelt gesture of respect and gratitude, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to erect a memorial in Ayodhya to honour the memory of followers of Lord Ram, including the Kothari brothers, who dedicated their lives to the vision of the grand Ram Mandir. This decision serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals who played a crucial role in realizing the dream of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

    Yogi Adityanath declared, "Every devotee of Lord Ram, including the Kothari brothers, who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Mandir, will be honoured with utmost respect. A memorial will be erected in Ayodhya to commemorate their devotion, and their names will be inscribed upon it."

    One of the most touching aspects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement is the decision to inscribe the names of the Ram bhakts on the memorial. This move ensures that the legacy of these individuals lives on, allowing their names to be etched in the history of Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir. The act of immortalizing their names not only preserves their memory but also acknowledges the significant role they played in the cultural and religious landscape of India.

    The announcement from the UP CM comes even as preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. Only individuals with valid invites or on government duty would be allowed to enter the temple town on that day. As per a Times of India report, CM Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting, directed Ayodhya authorities to request local hotels to prioritize the cancellation of advance bookings and give preference to the invitees of the trust.

    The Chief Minister reportedly requested the establishment of accommodation arrangements for pilgrims, ensuring their stay in dharamshalas and hotels at predetermined rates. “On January 22, only those people who have invitation letters, or are deployed on government duty, will be able to come to Ayodhya,” he said, as per the report.

    CM Adityanath has mandated the cancellation of all reservations in local hotels and dharamshalas on the day of the pran pratistha ceremony, January 22, to ensure seamless management. Emphasizing the arrival of special invitees in Ayodhya, he mentioned that approximately 100 planes are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport.

    DM Nitish Kumar informed the daily that they are currently scrutinizing hotel bookings and examining the profiles of customers who have made room reservations.

    The Ayodhya airport is set to be ready for inauguration by the end of the month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to officiate. Air India Express is gearing up for its inaugural flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on December 30, followed by the initiation of daily services on January 16. IndiGo is also planning its inaugural flight on December 30, with commercial services commencing from January 6.

    Both the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the Ayodhya railway station are slated for inauguration on December 30. During the ceremony, PM Modi will flag off two trains, including a Vande Bharat. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 8:01 PM IST
