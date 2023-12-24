Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From TN to Ayodhya: 42 bells, weighing 1,250 kg, begin journey to Ram Temple amid Jai Shri Ram chants (WATCH)

    In a remarkable display of craftsmanship and devotion, artisans from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu have contributed to the grandeur of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir by manufacturing 42 bells for the upcoming 'Pran-Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. The bells, weighing a total of 1,250 kg, were dispatched to Bengaluru after a special puja at the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple last week. On Sunday, a video of the bells gearing up for it journey to Ayodhya amid devotees chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' went viral, adding to the excitement of the upcoming grand inauguration.

    Andal Moulding Works, a company on Mohanur Road in Namakkal, undertook the task of creating these exquisite bells. Rajendra Prasad, a devout individual from Bengaluru, commissioned the production of 48 bells, out of which 42 have already been delivered. The remaining six bells are expected to be completed and dispatched before the significant ceremony.

    The proprietor of Andal Moulding Works, R. Rajendran, shared that around 20 skilled workers collaborated for a month to bring these bells to life. With a rich heritage spanning seven generations in the bell-making business, Rajendran's family has contributed significantly to the artistry and tradition behind these sacred artifacts.

    “It is a great honour for us to have contributed to the Ram temple. Our family has been involved with making  various temple ornaments for close to seven generations. It took  20 workers about a month to complete all 42 bells," Rajendran told TNIE last week.

    An artisan, R Kalidas aka Purushodhaman told the publication, “The dimension of each bell  varies, there are five bells which weigh about 120 kg, six others weigh  over 70 kg and some weigh over 25 kg. We are still in the process of  making the remaining bells. The 42 bells weighed a collective total of  1,250 kg. To manufacture the bells we have used various materials like  copper, silver, bronze, etc.”

    This meticulous attention to detail reflects the dedication of the artisans to ensure that each bell is a unique and meaningful addition to the spiritual ambiance of the Ram Mandir.

    On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the 'Pran-Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir. An extensive guest list includes approximately 8,000 individuals invited to the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

    Distinguished personalities such as Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli are among the notable invitees, along with over 4,000 saints.

    The ceremonial proceedings for the consecration of Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram, are scheduled to commence on January 16, 2024. Pandit Laxmikanth Mathuranath Dixit, a Vedic scholar from Varanasi, will lead and perform the sacred Vedic rituals during this significant ceremony.

