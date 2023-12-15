Ayodhya: Man sparks outrage with 'will demolish, throw away Ram Mandir after Modi-Yogi era' claim (WATCH)

"Make Ram Mandir and keep on worshiping. The day Modi-Yogi are gone, we'll demolish and throw away the Ram Mandir," said an elderly man in a video that has now gone viral on X.

As the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches, a viral video has emerged, featuring the voice of an elderly Muslim man from the local community. In a message that has sparked outrage on X, formerly Twitter, the individual reflects on the ongoing construction of the temple and shared thoughts on its future in a post-Narendra Modi and post-Yogi Adityanath political landscape.

"Make Ram Mandir and keep on worshiping. The day Modi-Yogi are gone, we'll demolish and throw away the Ram Mandir," said the elderly man in a video that has now gone viral on X.

Reacting to the Muslim man's message on the video, an X user said, "It's good that they think their nightmare ends with Modi/Yogi. The next generation will catch them completely off guard. A very fearless and relentless generation is on the rise, and not just on the left."

Another X user added, "Modi-Yogi will never go from people's hearts, if you love your religion, your god then we too love our Ram Ji & Sita ji. Modi-Yogi may not stay here forever but their ideology will remain in the hearts of every Hindu forever, we will teach our kids the same and make sure this will spread even more in the coming years. Jai Shri Ram."

As Ayodhya eagerly awaits the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, significant progress has been made in the construction of the sacred site. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust recently shared images showcasing the ongoing work on the first floor of the Ram Lala temple. The development marks a crucial step towards the realization of a long-cherished dream for millions of devotees.

The Trust's general secretary and VHP leader, Champat Rai, provided insight into the latest developments, stating that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is nearing completion, with three artisans working on separate pieces of stone. The sanctum-sanctorum, or garbha griha, is witnessing meticulous craftsmanship, and the temple trust has been consistently sharing images of the under-construction temple, giving the public a glimpse of the intricate carvings within.

The consecration ceremony, or pran prathistha, scheduled for January 22, holds immense significance. It marks the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum, making the temple accessible to devotees. The event is a culmination of years of dedication, faith, and perseverance by the Hindu community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the inauguration ceremony, further underscoring the national importance of the event. His presence and active participation in the rituals, scheduled for around 12:15 pm during the pran-pratishtha, highlight the government's commitment to the cultural and religious heritage of the nation.

Over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs comprising priests, donors, and politicians, have been invited to witness the historic event. In preparation for the influx of devotees, tent cities are being developed in Ayodhya, demonstrating the logistical efforts to accommodate the thousands expected to gather for the pran pratishtha ceremony.

As Ayodhya prepares to witness the grand inauguration of the Ram Lala temple, the nation looks forward to a momentous occasion that transcends religious and cultural boundaries. The completion of the temple is not just a construction milestone but a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and faith that defines India's rich heritage. The event is poised to become a symbol of cultural resurgence, reiterating the nation's commitment to preserving and celebrating its diverse traditions.