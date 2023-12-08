Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pt Laxmikant Dixit, descendant of Shivaji's coronation priest, to lead Ram Temple consecration ceremony

    Hailing from Varanasi, Pt Dixit's lineage can be traced back to the illustrious 17th-century Kashi scholar, Gaga Bhatt, who presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a pivotal moment in Indian history that marked the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya, an independent Maratha state.

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    In a historic convergence of tradition and contemporary significance, the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be reportedly led by the venerable 86-year-old Vedic Karmkand scholar, Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit. Hailing from Varanasi, Pt Dixit's lineage can reportedly be traced back to the illustrious 17th-century Kashi scholar, Gaga Bhatt, who presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a pivotal moment in Indian history that marked the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya, an independent Maratha state.

    The responsibility bestowed upon Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit to guide the assembly of 121 scholars from all branches of the Vedas reflects the deep-rooted connection between tradition and the evolving cultural landscape of India. This esteemed team, including over 40 scholars from Kashi, will engage in solemnizing the idol consecration rituals between January 16 and 22, according to a Time of India report.

    Pt Dixit expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the blessings bestowed upon him by legendary saints and seers. "It is the blessings bestowed upon me by the legendary saints and seers that Kashi and I have been assigned the responsibility of supervising the consecration of Ram Lalla. I will perform my duties with the blessings of Lord Ram," he told TOI.

    The meticulous planning of the consecration rituals, commencing on January 16, reportedly involves a series of sacred ceremonies led by Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit and his team. According to the report, these rituals include Sarva Prayashchit homam, Dashvid snan, Jalyatra, Tirth and Kalash Pujan, and Kalash Yatra, leading up to the culminating event on January 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the rituals marking the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

    The idol of Lord Ram, crafted to depict the child form, is said to be nearing completion, with the religious committee of the temple trust tasked with selecting the finest idol from three locations in Ayodhya. Fashioned from stones sourced from Karnataka and Rajasthan, the finishing touches will take approximately a week. The ground floor of the temple, including the sanctum sanctorum, is already in an advanced stage of readiness.

    The significance of Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit's role in leading the assembly of priests goes beyond his scholarly expertise; it is a symbolic connection to the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1674. The rituals leading up to the consecration on January 22 are a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of India, intertwining centuries-old traditions with the contemporary momentous occasion of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya.

    As the nation eagerly anticipates this historic event, the leadership of Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit and his team of scholars adds a profound layer of cultural and spiritual significance to the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, making it a moment to be remembered and cherished in the annals of Indian history.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
