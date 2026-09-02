Assam Rifles, with Kanchanpur Police, recovered 9,500 Yaba tablets worth Rs 38 lakh in North Tripura, apprehending one. In a separate op, they seized heroin worth Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh, nabbing two illegal Myanmar nationals.

Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 38 Lakh Seized in Tripura

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Kanchanpur Police, recovered 9,500 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 38 lakh in the North Tripura district's Kanchanpur area.

The joint operation was launched on August 31 based on specific intelligence inputs received from credible sources.

During the operation, security forces apprehended one individual and seized a TVS Apache motorcycle suspected of being used for transporting the contraband.

The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individual and the seized vehicle, has been handed over to Kanchanpur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The operation marks another significant achievement in the ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles to curb narcotics trafficking in the Northeast region.

Further details are awaited.

Heroin Seized, 2 Myanmar Nationals Held in Arunachal

Earlier, the Assam Rifles apprehended two allegedly illegal Myanmar nationals and seized 130 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, the force said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out in the general area of Nampong on August 28 based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling, the Assam Rifles said.

"#AssamRifles apprehended two illegal Myanmar nationals in the general area of Nampong, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on 28 Aug 2026, based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling," the force said in a post on X.

During the operation, 130 gms of heroin, worth approximately ₹24 lakh, was recovered from the apprehended individuals.

"The successful operation highlights Assam Rifles' continued commitment towards curbing illegal infiltration, trans-border narcotics smuggling and ensuring security in the Northeast," the post added.

(ANI)